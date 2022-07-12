ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A new Publix location will open this week in Athens’ Midtown Centre.

According to a Facebook post from Ming Commercial Real Estate Group, the grocery store will open on Wednesday, July 13, It is the second Publix location in the City of Athens.

The post states the store will be the latest Publix prototype featuring a revised store layout, self-checkout lanes, and a mezzanine-area for customers to eat on-site.

According to our news partners at al.com, the store will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The store will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The pharmacy portion of the store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.