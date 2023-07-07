ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — High Cotton Arts and the Athens Art League are teaming up to host a downtown Art Walk on the Square series starting Saturday, July 8.

This art walk is part of a new project to get the community to embrace the local art and shows in downtown Athens.

The dates for the Art Walks are one Saturday per month Starting in July and continuing through October. Each Walk also has its own theme:

Saturday, July 8 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. “Let Freedom Ring”

Saturday, August 5 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. “Dog Days of Summer”

Saturday, September 9 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. “Autumn Leaves”

Saturday, October 7 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. “Visions of Music”



There are several local businesses that are participating in Art on the Square and the Athens Art League encourages each visitor to check out each business and enjoy their town in this laid back environment.

In addition to fun art pieces, some participating businesses might also provide a light snack and beverage and some will have presentations or demonstrations to capture your attention.

For more information, visit the Athens Art League Facebook page. Also, visit the High Cotton Arts Facebook page for the map of participating vendors and where they will be set up along the Square!