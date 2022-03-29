LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A new lawyer has been appointed for Mason Sisk, who is accused of killing his family when he was 14-years-old.

According to court documents from Monday, J. Shay Golden will now represent Sisk who is facing several counts of capital murder connected to the shooting deaths of his father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; and three siblings — a 6-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy.

Sisk filed for a new attorney at the beginning of March because he had “misgivings” about his attorney at the time, Lucas J. Beaty, and his campaign for Limestone County District Attorney.

Golden will work alongside the other lawyer assigned to Sisk’s case, Michael Sizemore.

The same day he was appointed as Sisk’s attorney, Golden filed a motion for the District Attorney’s office to turn over any discoverable material in the case including but not limited to polygraph results, all physical evidence and all electronic surveillance records.

A pretrial conference for the case is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2022.