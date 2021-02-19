New judge appointed to hear criminal case against Sheriff Mike Blakely

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A new judge has been appointed to hear the theft and ethics case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker appointed retired appellate judge Pamela W. Baschab to preside over the trial.

The judge who was previously appointed to hear the case, retired Colbert County Judge Pride Tompkins recused himself citing COVID-19 concerns.

Blakely was indicted in August 2019 on theft and ethics charges, including stealing from the sheriff’s office. But, he has remained in office pending the outcome of his case.

Blakely was set to go on trial in March 2020 but the pandemic forced a delay.

Nearly a year later he remains on the job and is still waiting for his day in court.