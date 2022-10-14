ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teenager accused of killing five of his family members, will head back to court sooner than expected.
A court filing Friday says a hearing for all pending motions in Sisk’s case, excluding the motion to suppress statements and evidence, will be held on October 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
The special hearing for the excluded motions will still be held on December 2, 2022.
Sisk’s capital murder trial ended in a mistrial last month before his defense team even called a single witness. As previously reported, the mistrial comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) cracked a victim’s phone and all parties wanted to review the evidence.
A new trial date was set for February 13, 2023, and an entirely new jury is required.