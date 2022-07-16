LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The town of Elkmont celebrated the announcement of a brand new fire truck for the Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department.

The department is able to replace one of its old fire trucks thanks to a $92,000 loan awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Limestone County. That loan is for various investments in rural public safety and community infrastructure.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Carter said the department is excited about the new vehicle.

“It means a lot, it improves our equipment, what we can do. It will also help us & the community by being able to carry more water to house fires as we go,” Carter told News 19 at the celebration.

With the new truck, the fire department will now have three trucks that can respond to calls.