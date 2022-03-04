LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A new attorney has been appointed for Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teenager charged with killing five of his family members in 2019. At the time of the incident, he was only 14 years old.

Court records show that Sisk’s attorney Lucas Beaty withdrew from the case and J. Shay Golden is appointed to represent Sisk moving forward.

The trial for Sisk’s case is set for Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9 a.m.

With his new attorney in place, Sisk will be allowed to visit the scene of the crime in Elkmont. He is facing four counts of capital murder for the death of his father, stepmother, and three siblings in September 2019. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Sisk has pleaded not guilty to the charges.