Nearly 100-year-old oak tree blown over during storms outside Limestone County Courthouse

ATHENS, Ala. – The oak tree that fell outside the Limestone County Courthouse during Wednesday’s storms was nearly 100 years old.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the City of Athens said former county judge Jimmy Woodroof believes the tree was planted in 1922, if not earlier.

The City went on to say the tree has seen Trade Days on the Square, election returns announced on the courthouse lawn, the annual Athens High School pep rally, countless parades and festivals, along with the City’s bicentennial.

The City posted multiple photos of the tree standing in addition to a photo of the fallen tree and its large roots.