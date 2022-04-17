ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Need to get a voter ID, register to vote, or find out how to vote absentee in the 2022 primary or general election?

Limestone County NAACP will be hosting an event for things voting next weekend. From 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, the Secretary of State mobile photo ID unit will be at the Redus Barbershop in Athens (814 Westview Ave), along with Limestone County NAACP volunteers ready to answer questions about all things voting.

If you have questions about registering to vote, absentee voting, voter registration for ex-felons, updating your information, or general voting questions, the volunteers will have answers.