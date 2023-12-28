LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says an inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility is dead after an incident on Wednesday.

The department said that DeMarcus McCloud, 45, was reported dead at the prison Wednesday.

ADOC said McCloud entered the facility’s dining hall “exhibiting erratic behavior,” and was subdued by officers. The department said he was then taken to the health care unit for assessment.

According to ADOC, during his assessment McCloud became unresponsive. The department said staff began life-saving measures but could not resuscitate him and McCloud was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Division is investigating McCloud’s death. ADOC said the cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of that investigation.

McCloud was serving a life sentence for murder out of Calhoun County.