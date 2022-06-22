ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple units are responding to a property fire in Athens involving several vehicles.

City of Athens spokesperson Holly Hollman said Athens Fire and Rescue were called at 2:06 pm. on Wednesday about a fire in the 15000-block of Hastings Road. The property is not within city limits.

Athens Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Jones said the fire was contained around 3:30 p.m. and around 15 vehicles on the property were affected by the fire.

(City of Athens)

Both the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze as well.