LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple Fire crews worked to fight a field fire in Limestone County Thursday that has consumed numerous acres.

According to Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Department (PCVFD) Chief Lance Pitts multiple agencies responded to a field fire on New Garden Cemetery Road near Slate Road south of Elkmont.

He said PCVFD, Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department, Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department, Owens Volunteer Fire Department, West Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Oak Grove Thatch Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire.

Chief Pitts estimated at least 35 acres had burned before the fire was contained.

Pitts said the Alabama Forestry Service has also responded to the fire with a bulldozer.

A statewide Fire Alert remains in effect until further notice due to the recent lack of rainfall and the extensive drought conditions across the state. Here in North Alabama, no burn permits are being issued.