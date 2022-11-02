Several fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire near Carey Road early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — Several fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire early Wednesday morning, according to reports.

According to Piney Chapel Fire Chief Lance Pitts, the house on Cagle Road near Highway 31 is a total loss. He added that there was a husband and wife inside the home along with multiple pets.

Pitts says everyone made it out safely, though one cat will have to be put down. There were no other injuries reported.

The couple was said to be asleep when the fire began. Pitts says the wife woke up and alerted her husband to the flames.

The fire reportedly started in the back of the house, and at this point in the investigation is believed to be the cause of an electrical issue.

Pitts says the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene early Wednesday morning. A side garage and shed on the property were both untouched by the flames.

The Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Elkmont VFD, Ardmore Fire & Rescue and Owens VFD all helped put out the blaze.