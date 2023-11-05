ATHENS, Ala (WHNT) — Athens Fire and Rescue (AFR) says a large grass fire is contained after multiple agencies responded to a fire near Buc-ee’s in Athens that also caused traffic delays on Interstate 65.

Athens Fire Chief James Hand said AFR and numerous other agencies responded to a grass fire that extended between I-65 exit 351 and the Athens Buc-ee’s Sunday afternoon. The chief said the fire was on the east side of the interstate.

Hand said the fire was contained as of 5:07 p.m. Sunday, with crews only working to contain a few hot spots. He said no structures were damaged in the fire .

Hand said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the City of Athens says that all Athens Fire Fighters were called in to fight the blaze. The department also received aid from the Priceville Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

(Athen Fire and Rescue)

(Athen Fire and Rescue)

A view of the fire near South Lindsay Lane (Athens Fire and Rescue)

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says all northbound lane of I-65 near Exit 347 to the Tennessee State Line is shut down due to the brush fire. The agency said the lanes will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA said state troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.