LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.

The mother says that her repeated calls and emails to prison officials for updates on her son’s condition have been ignored. She says that now she had nowhere else to turn.

Her son who is serving time as a non-violent offender was sentenced in April to three years in prison but has been beaten and needs medical attention.

She reached out to News 19 for help.

“He was attacked last Wednesday morning one week ago and as of today he still has not received medical attention,” she stated. “I can’t get the prison to get him medical attention. I’m sick to my stomach and I don’t know what to do.”

Limestone Correctional Facility has caught the eye of the Department of Justice for poor conditions, assaults and inmate deaths. In July, 37-year-old Brian Shelton was found in his bed unresponsive. Shelton was one of several violent incidents this summer.

A staff member, who chose not to be identified says there are more prisoners than ever they have seen at the facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reports that there are over 1,000 more inmates than allowed in the prison, while violence and drug abuse are mounting.

“Some of the incidents, they die because we can’t reach them on time, and we are covering multiple posts,” the staff member said. “It messes you up mentally. But, at the end of the day, I wish I could do more.”

In the meantime, a caring mother wants her son to get the medical attention she has sought for the past seven days.

“I can’t get to the prison to get him medical attention,” she said. “No help at all. I need someone to help me get him some help.”

News 19 reached out to Limestone prison officials but have not heard back.