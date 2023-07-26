ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Morgan Metals held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new expansion project on Tuesday, July 26.

The planned expansion by Morgan Metal includes a 4,800-square-foot building and loading dock at the company’s facility on U.S. Highway 31 in Athens.

The new building will help the sheet metal contractor better serve the growing number of industries in North Alabama. The total investment of the expansion is around $286,000, and it has created four new jobs.

Those who spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included:

Bethany Shockney, President/CEO, Limestone County Economic Development Association

Collin Daly, Chairman, Limestone County Commission

Ronnie Marks, Mayor, City of Athens

Pammie Jimmar, President, Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce

Morgan Metals was started in 1944 by Frank Morgan in Birmingham, but the business relocated to Athens in 1999. The company works with ‘small to midsize’ companies to meet their metalwork needs.

For more information about the company, you can visit the Morgan Metals website here.