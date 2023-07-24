A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the project’s site on U.S. Highway 72 near I-65 behind Wendy’s. (Photo: City of Athens)

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — More shopping options and new jobs are on the way in Athens, as crews broke ground Friday, July 21 on a new retail project!

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the project’s site on U.S. Highway 72 near I-65 behind Wendy’s.

TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta, Five Below and Rack Room Shoes are just a few of the stores planned to be built at the new retail site. The project, led by Noon Real Estate, LLC, is expected to create 125 new jobs and generate annual taxable sales of about $20 million.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the additional retail option will not only help grow the city’s sales tax base but will also meet a need expressed by residents.

The city completed community and stakeholder meetings, and retail research as a part of its 2040 comprehensive plan, which indicated Athens lacks significantly in clothing sales compared to other markets.

Research showed that while Downtown Athens specialty shops offer “highly customized merchandising to meet customer needs,” they were lacking discount department clothing stores. TJ Maxx and Ross were specifically mentioned in the research.

“Sales tax makes up about 40 percent of our revenue to fund police, fire, sanitation, parks, paving and other services,” Marks said. “The more options we can provide in Athens from small business to major chains, the less sales tax dollars leave our City.”

Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar believes the groundbreaking marks the beginning of a transformation for the area.

“This brings several additions of new retail stores in our community that the citizens have been requesting for years,” Jimmar said. “This project will also provide job opportunities for residents in our community and boost the City’s economy.”

Noon Real Estate, LLC representative Jamey Flegal said they are excited to bring this lineup of department stores to the Athens community. He added that the general contractor for the project, Stewart Perry, and the site work contractor, Grayson Carter & Son, are doing a “fantastic job” on this project.