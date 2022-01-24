Mississippi woman accused of stealing $13,000 from Alabama small business

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A Mississippi woman was extradited to Athens after allegedly stealing $13,000 from a small business owner in Alabama.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Kayla Shanay Island, also known as Kayla Moore, was charged with first-degree theft of property, criminal impersonation, bait advertising and deceptive business practices. She was arrested in Mississippi and extradited to Athens on Friday, January 21.

LCSO said the case started in November 2020 when the victim found Island online advertising products and services to help small business owners boost online sales during the pandemic.

Officials said the victim paid over $13,000 to Island for training and products but after receiving the money the victim was blocked and the website was deleted. After several attempts to contact Island, a police report was filed with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Island was released on a $25,000 bond.