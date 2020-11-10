Mission 144 aims to help residents of Limestone County during week of service projects, food drive

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Members of a local church will be conducting a week of service projects in Limestone County for those in need.

Athens First United Methodist Church officials say Missions 144 is will be an outpouring of help during this unsettled time.

Church members will volunteer their time the week of November 9-14 during service projects like building beds for children; distributing needs bags, clothes and showers to the area homeless; home repair projects; and building sensory rooms at East Limestone and Creekside.

Church officials say the week-long service event is one way everyone can all help others who need help. You can join the Mission 144 team by helping those in need on November 9-14.

The Drive-Thru-Touchless Food Drive project is happening November 12-14 from 8 a.m. – noon daily at the Mission 144 Headquarters located at 200 North Marion in Athens.

Organizers are asking for any non-perishables but especially the following items:

Flour

Hot Chocolate mix

Evaporated Milk

Sugar

Stove Top Stuffing

Canned Pumpkin

Small stocking gifts for children

Oil

Gravy Mix

Cranberry Sauce

Cornmeal

Boxed potatoes

Cake mix frosting

Tea

Canned Sweet Potatoes

Canned Ham