MISSING: Limestone County inmate escapes work release

ATHENS, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a work-release inmate who walked off their job site at Eagles Diner on Thursday.

Authorities say Ashley Lynn Gatlin was last seen getting into a white pickup truck and leaving the property.

Video: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

The Eagles Diner is located on Elm Street in Athens, directly across the street from the Limestone County Jail.

If you know Gatlin’s whereabouts, the vehicle in this video, or any information regarding this incident, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.