Mike Blakely’s motion for new trial denied

ATHENS, Ala. – Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely will not be getting a new trial as of Monday.

Judge Pamela Baschab denied Blakely’s motion for a new trial, originally filed on Aug. 30.

In the motion, Blakely’s lawyers argued the court made several errors, including:

Closing the courtroom to the public and media for a day and a half

Failing to dismiss a theft count he was convicted of, because his attorneys say, it was a campaign act violation but was treated as a standard theft count and failing to grant the defense’s claim that the charge exceeded the statute of limitations

Failing to grant a mistrial after the defense alleged prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s office failed to disclose to the defense that a state witness, Trent Willis, was under investigation by the Attorney General’s office for stealing from another candidate’s campaign

Failing to grant a mistrial after a juror came forward after the verdict and claimed she issued the wrong verdict due to health reasons. Blakely’s lawyers contend a hearing should have been held to assess the juror’s claims

The court erred in its reading of Alabama’s sentencing guidelines, in sentencing Blakely to 36 months in jail. The defense says the court also erred in letting prosecutors assert aggravators related to Blakely’s conduct despite the requirement that those aggravators have to – and were not – asserted seven days before the trial

A week later, the state filed a motion opposing the request for a new trial, arguing Blakely’s request was short and facts and the law.

The state cited and sought to rebut all of the claims Blakely’s lawyers made, including:

Closing the courtroom for a day and a half to the public and media during jury selection. The state’s motion said the defense didn’t object to this arrangement at the start of the trial;

Failing to dismiss a theft count he was convicted of, because his attorneys said, it was a campaign act violation but was treated as a standard theft count. Blakely’s argument of “I can’t steal from my own campaign” was denied during his trial, and that two motions for acquittal and the argument for a new trial does not offer any new reasoning or case law;

Failing to grant a mistrial after the defense alleged prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s office failed to disclose to the defense that a state witness, Trent Willis, was under investigation by the Attorney General’s office for stealing from another candidate’s campaign. Blakely knew about the Attorney General’s investigation into Willis as early as February 2020 and that the former sheriff did not learn about it during the trial;



Blakely, represented by defense attorney Robert Tuten, is appealing his case, and will remain out of jail until all his appeal options are exhausted.

He was sentenced to 36 months in jail for theft and ethics violations in August, and stripped of his title as Limestone County Sheriff.

Joshua McLaughlin was appointed the new Limestone County Sheriff on Sept. 1 after Limestone County Coroner Mike West served as interim sheriff under state law.