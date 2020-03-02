Micky Paulk, accused of feeding squirrel meth, due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - The man who Limestone County authorities say may have fed his pet squirrel meth to make it more aggressive is scheduled for a bench trial in court.

36-year-old Mickey Paulk is charged with possession of a wild animal, which he pleaded not guilty to during his arraignment back in July.

In 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies received tips that Paulk had an "attack squirrel," which he allegedly fed meth to keep aggressive.

When deputies searched a home on Piney Chapel Road, they say they found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel.

Paulk is scheduled to face a judge at the Limestone County Courthouse at 1:30 Monday afternoon.