Welcome reception for new Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin

ATHENS, Ala. — Meet the new Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin on September 21 at the Veterans Museum in Athens.

The Limestone County Republican Executive Committee (LCREC) is set to sponsor a welcome reception for the newly appointed Sheriff on Tuesday.

“We hope all who are interested in county law enforcement takes this opportunity to come to meet the new Sheriff,” said Noah Wahl, LCREC chairman. “Limestone County law enforcement has gone through a lot in recent years. This is a great opportunity to start afresh and begin rebuilding public trust.”

It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Museum, 114 West Pryor Street, in Athens. The community is encouraged to attend.