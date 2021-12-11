Matthew Huggins appointed new Limestone County Circuit Judge

(WHNT) — District Judge Matthew Huggins was appointed as the new Limestone County Circuit Court Judge this week.

The appointment came from Governor Kay Ivey on Monday, December 6. He will replace Robert Baker in Place 2 upon his retirement.

“I am honored to be named Circuit Judge of the 39th Judicial Circuit by Governor Ivey,” Judge Huggins said. “Limestone County is my home, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve for the past five years as District Judge. I hope that this opportunity to serve as Circuit Judge only furthers my commitment to the community to whom I owe so much.”

Judge Huggins was first elected district judge in 2016. Previously, he served as an assistant district attorney in Limestone County for six years.