MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Mason Sisk who is accused of killing five of his family members when he was 14, has an attorney who is running for district attorney. And, Sisk wants new counsel, according to a Tuesday court filing.

Sisk is facing one count of capital murder for allegedly killing two or more victims in one course of conduct and three counts of capital murder of victims under age 14. As of February 28, he was being represented by by Lucas J. Beaty and Michael Sizemore, records show.

Court documents show Sisk has “expressed misgivings” about Beaty’s political campaign to become Limestone County District Attorney. Beaty filed a motion to withdraw Tuesday. The Limestone County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting Sisk.

Beaty’s motion says Sisk asked Beaty to withdraw from his case and he is requesting a different attorney to work with Sizemore. “Given the severity of the case, the undersigned feels like the Defendant should have nothing but complete confidence and trust in his attorneys,” the filing argues.

Beaty is running against the current prosecutor in Sisk’s case, incumbent District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones.

Sisk has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is set to appear for trial in September 2022.