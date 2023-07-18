ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — It has been nearly four years since the small community of Elkmont in Limestone County was rocked by the news that five members of the same family had been shot to death. The victims included three young children.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced a short time later that 14-year-old Mason Sisk had confessed to killing his parents and three siblings.

In April, a jury found Sisk guilty of capital murder. He is set to be sentenced next week.

Under Alabama law, someone convicted of capital murder faces one of two possible sentences: life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Sisk turned 18 last Christmas, but for sentencing purposes, his age at the time of the offense is something the court will have to consider

A handful of U.S. Supreme Court cases in the past 18 years changed how sentencing in cases like Sisk’s work.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2005 that defendants who were minors at the time of the crime are not death penalty eligible, the court cited the relative immaturity of the defendant and argued the most severe punishment is not appropriate.

The high court found that juveniles are still being formed mentally – so they are prone to immature and irresponsible behavior, are more apt to be influenced by their circumstances and have less ability to get out of a bad situation than an adult.

The court’s majority opinion said, “Whether viewed as an attempt to express the community’s moral outrage or as an attempt to right the balance for the wrong to the victim, the case for retribution is not as strong with a minor as with an adult. Retribution is not proportional if the law’s most severe penalty is imposed on one whose culpability or blameworthiness is diminished, to a substantial degree, by reason of youth and immaturity.”

In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled juvenile defendants cannot be sentenced to life in prison without parole for non-homicide offenses.

And, in 2012, citing a 2003 Lawrence County capital murder case, the court found there can be no automatic life sentence without parole for minors. The court can issue that sentence, but a hearing must be held before sentencing.

The jury deliberated just under two hours before finding Sisk guilty on each count of capital murder in the deaths of his parents and young siblings. The jury heard from 31

witnesses before issuing its verdict.

Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise will decide whether to sentence

Sisk to life in prison without parole, or a lesser sentence where parole could be possible.



Sisk’s sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m., July 25.