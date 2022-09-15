LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings in 2019 is back in court Thursday for the fourth day of his capital murder trial. Sisk was 14 years old when his family was killed.

The judge said on Thursday that he will take the defense’s motion for a mistrial “under advisement,” arguing prosecutors didn’t provide access to Mason’s father’s cell phone, claiming the possibility of information that could corroborate the teen’s defense.

Members of the jury were shown the 29-minute long bodycam footage from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jake Abernathy from the night of the murders. He told the defense during cross-examination that at the time, he was a patrol deputy, not an investigator.

The jury was also shown up-close photos of the deceased family members without warning.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the court heard from several witnesses including the family friends who the Sisk family visited in Florida the weekend before the murders and first responders on the scene that September night.

On Wednesday, the court viewed the autopsy photos and body camera footage from the night of the murders. Dr. Jonrika Malone, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsies, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Fields, the first deputy to speak to Sisk at the scene, were some of the witnesses called.

