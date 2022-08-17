LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman from Maryland has been indicted on a capital murder charge stemming from an April incident in Athens, according to court records.

40-year-old Diana Lynne Rogers of Mount Airy, Maryland was indicted by a Limestone County Grand Jury on August 10, court filings show.

Diana Rogers

(Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Rogers was arrested on April 9, 2022, after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office found her in the backyard of an Athens home.

Authorities at the time said that Rogers was acting strange and tried to lead the deputies away from the house on Maiden Court. When they tried to detain her, they said she started fighting back.

When deputies went inside the house, they found 58-year-old Diane Crane Defoor dead.

Following an autopsy, Defoor’s death was listed as a homicide, caused by “sharp-force injuries.”

At the time of her arrest, Rogers was charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. A bond of $6,000 was set regarding the obstruction and burglary charges.

No bond was set on the capital murder charge.

According to online records, Rogers remains in the custody of the Limestone County Jail.