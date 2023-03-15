LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man has been indicted by a Limestone County grand jury for manslaughter in connection to an incident last summer.

61-year-old Stanley James Colwell was charged with manslaughter on July 5, 2022, after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said he hit a pedestrian.

Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens, was struck by Colwell’s 1995 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck around 6:15 p.m. on June 27, 2022, near Elk River Mills Road and Harris Road in Limestone County.

According to ALEA, Combs was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville in critical condition. He died three days later from his injuries.

Colwell, who left the scene before authorities arrived, was arrested a few hours after the incident and charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident. After Combs died, he was additionally charged with manslaughter.

A Limestone County grand jury indicted Colwell for manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident on Feb. 24, 2023, leading to his recent arrest.

He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond on March 13. An arraignment has been scheduled for May 3, 2023, at the Limestone County Courthouse under Judge Chadwick Wise.