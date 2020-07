LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Samuel Hobach is wanted for questioning after a woman was shot dead.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 19000 block of Cave Branch Road. Deputies say they found a woman killed by an apparent gunshot wound at the home.

Samuel Hobach, 21, is wanted for questioning. Hobach was last seen driving a black Saturn sedan.

Please call 256-232-0111 with information concerning Hobach’s whereabouts.

