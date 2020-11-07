Man wanted for car break-ins and impersonating an officer in East Limestone

EAST LIMESTONE, Ala — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man behind a spree of car break-ins caught on camera this week.
The suspect was captured in a Ring video rifling through a homeowner’s car in the Irongate Subdivision, right before he was confronted by a neighbor. The Limestone Sheriff’s Office says the suspect claimed to be a Athens Police Officer before fleeing on foot.
The suspect is wanted for both breaking and entering, and impersonating a police officer. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
