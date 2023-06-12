ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a man who was reportedly pointing a gun at people at an Elkmont inn was found under a bed and arrested on multiple charges.

LCSO said it arrested two people, 36-year-old Dustin Mae Williams, of Ardmore, and 35-year-old Christopher James Shock, of Elkmont, after someone called and reported that Shock was pointing a gun at people at the Budget Inn in Elkmont.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, Shock fled into William’s room at the hotel. Deputies then surrounded the room and tried to convince Shock to come out, but he refused, according to LCSO.

After several minutes, LCSO said Williams opened the door and told deputies Shock had fled the room and was on his way to Tennessee. The sheriff’s office said Williams then consented to a search of her room, where deputies found drugs and a pistol in plain view.

During that search, LCSO added that deputies found Shock underneath the bed with a rifle and over 700 rounds of ammunition.

Shock has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center without bond.

Williams is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She has been released from the detention center on a $7,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.