LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tanner man that was facing charges of manslaughter, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and not having a driver’s license has pleaded guilty, court records show.

Jesus Ramirez-Francisco entered a guilty plea on June 17 to the charge of manslaughter. As part of the plea agreement, all other charges were dropped.

Ramirez-Francisco was indicted on the charges by a Limestone County grand jury in February of 2020.

The wreck happened on Moyers Road between Hine Street and Sommers Road in July 18, 2019. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said at the time that Ramirez-Francisco was driving eastbound on Moyers when he drifted into the opposite lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

Johnson said Ramirez-Francisco was under the influence at the time.

Someone who saw the wreck happen told authorities that Ramirez-Francisco tried to run from the scene, but law enforcement quickly captured him and took him into custody.

Ramirez-Francisco was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with three years split to serve, and five years of probation.