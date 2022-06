ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was injured in a shooting late Sunday night.

Athens Police said officers responded to the intersection of Stanford Street and Somerest Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Officers arriving on scene found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Athens Police at (256) 233-8700