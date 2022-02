ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday night.

James Houston Melton, Jr. was attempting to cross U.S. 31 near Annie Ruth Jamar Drive when he was struck by a car, according to Athens Police Department. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

Melton was taken to Huntsville Hospital and authorities did not have an update on his condition as of Thursday afternoon.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.