The Limestone Correctional Facility is located in Harvest and run by the Alabama Department of Corrections. (WHNT Photo)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man serving a 21-year sentence for a Morgan County robbery died at Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

On June 28, ADOC said an inmate’s death was reported at Limestone Correctional Facility.

ADOC told News 19 that correctional officers found Anthony Perez Brackins, 36, unresponsive in his dorm and immediate life-saving measures were performed before he was transported to the Health Care unit.

Medical staff attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead by the attending physician, ADOC said.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Brackin’s death, and his cause of death is pending an autopsy and the end of the investigation.

Brackin was serving a 21-year sentence for first-degree robbery out of Morgan County.