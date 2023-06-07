LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — 26-year-old Alexis Garth was found in an Athens driveway just hours after the new year rang in, and died soon after.

Now, a Limestone County grand jury has indicted Ky’ruan Yarbrough for capital murder in her death, according to court records.

Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a call around 4 a.m. on Sunday, January 1 reporting a domestic violence-related shooting on Oakdale Ridge Lane.

When officers arrived, they said they found a female victim, later identified as Garth, lying in the driveway. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, but died from her injuries a few hours later.

Yarbrough was arrested at the scene and charged with capital murder.

Shortly after being booked into the Limestone County Jail, Judge Gray West denied bond for Yarbrough after receiving “evidence and sworn testimony offered by the State as to the nature of the offense charged.”

Documents showed that the court also heard from investigators and “viewed body camera and home security camera footage of the incident.”

At the time this article was published, no hearings had been scheduled in the case.