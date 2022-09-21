ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was charged after police say he shot and wounded a motorcycle rider in Athens Saturday.

According to Athens Police, the shooting happened near Plainview and Pruitt Street just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. The 32-year-old victim reported being shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in that area.

He was taken to the hospital, treated, and later released.

Police say Willie Bernard Johnson, 42, of Athens, was charged on Wednesday in connection to the shooting. He is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Johnson’s handgun was recovered Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.