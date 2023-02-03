ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – On Jan. 4, the Athens Police Department was called to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Athens.

According to APD, officers were called to the G&P Quick Stop at 1201 US Highway 72 around 11 p.m. on Jan. 4. The store clerk had reported that a man had entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

The man was able to flee the scene with an unknown amount of money.

On Feb. 2, investigators identified the robber as Willie Frank Sledge. He was found at his home and arrested for first-degree robbery.

Sledge is being held at the Limestone County Jail with no listed bond.