Man arrested on drug charges now facing 63 additional charges including child porn, human trafficking in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a man previously arrested on drug charges in May is now facing 63 additional charges.

Grady Paul Gaston III, was arrested on July 16 for charges including possession of child pornography, human trafficking, incest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Gaston, 59, was arrested at his home on Squire Run in Athens Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant.

The sheriff’s office charged Gaston with 60 counts of possession of child pornography, 1 count of human trafficking 1st degree, 1 count of incest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gaston’s Bond is not set.

The search warrant was a continuation of a lengthy narcotics and human trafficking investigation that also resulted in Grady’s arrest in May, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible.