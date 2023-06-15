LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says it arrested a 45-year-old Elkmont man for impersonating an investigator.

LCSO said Robert Shaun Bowman was arrested Tuesday at his home after a brief standoff with deputies and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were investigating a domestic violence call on Monday when they discovered Bowman had been impersonating LCSO Investigator Jesse Gibson to harass someone.

Bowman had identified himself as Gibson to people other than the victim and ordered another person to tell the victim to contact him, according to LSCO.

Court documents show that Bowman specifically “called a place of employment and said this is Officer Gibson.” The arrest warrant also lists Investigator Gibson as a witness in the case.

Bowman was booked into the Limestone County Jail and later released on a $2,500 bond. The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office added that more charges are likely.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said the charges are serious and praised the quick action of deputies in the case.

“I’m proud of our investigators for working fast to apprehend this offender. Impersonating a peace officer is serious, and we don’t take it lightly,” he said.