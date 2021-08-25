Man arrested at Athens motel after hitting patrol car during police pursuit

ATHENS, Ala. – A man faces multiple charges after police say an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit.

The chase was terminated after the car turned southbound on US 31. Minutes later, the same vehicle struck a police car that was stopped on US 31 near the Roy Long Rd. intersection. Police say Whitney abandoned the car and ran from the scene.

Sergeant Patrick Minor with Athens Police (APD) clocked a car going 93 MPH on Elm Street around 12:30am Wednesday. According to APD Chief Floyd Johnson, the driver, now identified as Jourdan Darnell Whitney, would not stop when Sgt. Minor pursued it.

Around 5:30 Wednesday morning, Lt. Dusty Meadows took Whitney into custody at the Town and Country Motel on US 31.

Officer Scott Jackson Jr. was stopped on US 31 when Whitney allegedly hit his vehicle. Jackson suffered minor injuries.

Police say a passenger in Whitney’s vehicle was treated for injuries at Athens Limestone Hospital and subsequently released from the emergency room.

Whitney has been charged with attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, and two counts of third degree assault. He was booked at APD and transferred to the Limestone County Jail.