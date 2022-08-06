ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.

According to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, investigators and deputies are investigating a shooting and standoff that happened at a home near Craft Road in Athens.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the home. One victim was going to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were to both the hospital and the home.

When they arrived, deputies say that the homeowner came outside to address them. The homeowner stated that his son had his daughter-in-law and their children barricaded inside a bedroom. Deputies were told that the son was armed with a pistol.

Sheriff McLaughlin said that deputies were able to talk the man into allowing his children and wife to get to safety. After a while, they were also able to talk the man down and bring him into custody.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (assault). Sheriff Mclaughlin says that the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate, and additional charges could be filed.