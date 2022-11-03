A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was flown to the hospital after a truck crashed with a garbage truck on Hwy 72 on Thursday.

Authorities say a pickup truck hit a garbage truck on its route causing the garbage truck to roll over on its side in the ditch.

East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said the driver of the pick-up was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. The driver of the garbage truck was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. The man riding on the back of the garbage truck was not injured.

Authorities closed the westbound lane of Hwy 72 near Midway Baptist Church temporarily.