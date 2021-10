Police said the driver climbed out of the truck before authorities arrived, however, he was airlifted to the hospital due to his injuries.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man was critically injured in a single truck wreck Wednesday morning.

According to Athens Police, the driver took the turn from US-72 onto Line Road too sharply and rolled a cement truck onto its side.

Police said the driver climbed out of the truck before authorities arrived, however, he was airlifted to the hospital due to his injuries.

Neither road was closed as a result of the rollover wreck.