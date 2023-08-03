LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Elkmont man charged with attempted murder after authorities said he stabbed his neighbor “unprovoked” while high on drugs was sentenced after a plea agreement on Wednesday.

Assistant District Attorney Jake Sauls told News 19 that Fralix was sentenced to 20 years, and he must serve five years in the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

Terry Randall Fralix, Jr., 42, was initially arrested on June 11, 2019, when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was called by someone saying there was a man, later identified as Fralix, walking down Highway 99, covered in blood.

It was around 8 p.m., and deputies said they had already been alerted to a possible stabbing before getting that call. Fralix was taken into custody after deputies interviewed him.

The unnamed victim told investigators he had been working in his yard on Highway 99 when Fralix attacked him. That person was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated.

“The investigators spoke to the victim at the hospital whose injuries were consistent with his testimony,” said Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. “Basically that he’d been attacked from behind with a knife and stabbed several times. He had multiple stab wounds and lacerations from the back, the neck and torso.”

Authorities said their investigation found that Fralix was under the influence of meth at the time of the attack, but did not speculate on a possible motive.

Fralix was booked into the Limestone County Jail following the sentencing, where he is waiting to be transported to an ADOC facility.