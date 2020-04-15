Man accused of soliciting sex for getting vehicle out of impound

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County investigators have charged an Athens man with prostitution. They say Jimmy Darrell King, 52, solicited sex from a female victim in exchange for getting her vehicle out of impound.

Investigators say the victim reported the incident on February 25. She said her car had been towed and impounded by a local wrecker service after a traffic stop. She told investigators she knew the name of one man who worked for the wrecker company, but found a different person with the same name on Facebook.

Thinking she was contacting the employee, the victim says she asked King what it would take to get her car out of impound. She says King requested sex and money in exchange for the release of the vehicle.

Deputies arrested King on Tuesday. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $1,000 bond.