LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman from Madison was killed in a Limestone County wreck involving one vehicle, according to authorities.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Danielle L. Finley, 48, died in the crash when the 2022 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Finley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, ALEA said.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Bibb Garrett Road near Airport Road, just north of Decatur, authorities explained.

Troopers with ALEA will continue to investigate the crash.