LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 36-year-old Madison man has been indicted on multiple counts of child sexual abuse stemming from charges over a year ago.

Christopher Warren Bolan was arrested on October 9, 2021, in Limestone County. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Christopher Bolan (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On August 10, 2022, a Limestone County Grand Jury indicted Bolan on the charges, who has remained in jail since his initial arrest.

Bolan signed his plea of not guilty on September 23, 2022, according to court records.

The Limestone County Child Advocacy Center has also filed a motion to “quash” a subpoena summoning them to court, records show, which would prevent the organization from having to produce certain documents in the trial against Bolan.

That filing also says the motion to quash is in an effort to protect the privacy of the victim.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled to be held on November 3 in the Limestone County Courthouse. A settlement docket is set for December 1.

Bolan remains in the custody of the Limestone County Jail on a $400,000 bond.