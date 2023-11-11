LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) —A man charged with capital murder for the shooting of his ex-girlfriend has been denied youthful offender status.

Antonio Terrell Burks was indicted for capital murder in May for the 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade. Burks, who turned 21 in August, was 19 years old when he was originally arrested.

Burks applied for youthful offender status earlier this year, but Limestone County Circuit Judge Matthew Huggins denied that request Friday after a hearing on the matter earlier in the week.

The shooting happened in the area of SW Wall Street in Madison on July 28, 2022, according to investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). They said the incident started with a domestic dispute, which led Burks to pull out a gun and shoot McDade.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said at the time of the shooting that McDade was shot in the face and transported to Huntsville Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. According to the indictment, McDade was in a vehicle when she was shot.

According to the judge’s order, Burks will be arraigned in the case on Jan. 24, 2024